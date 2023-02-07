Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $810.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.29 million. On average, analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 3.1 %
Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.11. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $10.10.
A number of research firms have issued reports on DBD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
