Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $117.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.16.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,705,000 after purchasing an additional 130,410 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,311,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,651,000 after acquiring an additional 116,693 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,975,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,614,000 after acquiring an additional 43,921 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

