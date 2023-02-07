Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,161 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $741,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,736,001.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

