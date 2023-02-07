Doximity (DOCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Doximity has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.86 million. Doximity had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 16.41%. On average, analysts expect Doximity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.87. Doximity has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Doximity by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,652,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,478,000 after buying an additional 1,000,328 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after buying an additional 2,276,056 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Doximity by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,581,000 after buying an additional 1,411,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Doximity by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,898,000 after buying an additional 716,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Doximity by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,648,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,896,000 after buying an additional 582,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

