Duke Energy (DUK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of DUK stock opened at $101.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 39.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
