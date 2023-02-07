Duke Energy (DUK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $101.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 39.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

