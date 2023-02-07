e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

ELF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

NYSE ELF opened at $68.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $71.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.79, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,306,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $19,306,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,068,189.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,487,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,043. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

