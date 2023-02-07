Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 37.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,629,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,071,000 after acquiring an additional 718,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 614,888 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after buying an additional 303,315 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 231,608 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

