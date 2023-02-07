Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Position Trimmed by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $89.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $124.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.44 and a 200-day moving average of $85.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

