Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.30-$2.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.30-2.50 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. On average, analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 1.7 %

EPC opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

In other news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,167.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 370.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 23,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at $634,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EPC. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.