Electronic Arts Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Electronic Arts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the game software company will earn $4.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.47. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $112.19 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.81.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $253,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,732.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,210. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

