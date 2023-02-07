Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Apple Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.49.

Apple Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $151.73 on Monday. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.