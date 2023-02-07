Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Thermon Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Thermon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Thermon Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermon Group

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $25.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Thermon Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 161,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 958.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.