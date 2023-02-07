Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.57). The consensus estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

ALDX stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $362.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.07. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 147,711 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

