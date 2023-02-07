Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hawkins, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Hawkins in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 2nd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. BWS Financial has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hawkins’ current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Hawkins’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.
Hawkins Trading Down 3.5 %
Institutional Trading of Hawkins
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1,196.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hawkins Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.93%.
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
Featured Articles
