Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hawkins, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Hawkins in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 2nd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. BWS Financial has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hawkins’ current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Hawkins’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Hawkins Trading Down 3.5 %

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $41.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $866.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1,196.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.93%.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.