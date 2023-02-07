ESCO Technologies (ESE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. ESCO Technologies has set its Q1 guidance at $0.46-$0.52 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $3.45-$3.60 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $256.50 million for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 9.60%.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $99.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day moving average is $85.42. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $101.42.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESE shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

