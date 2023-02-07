Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on March 1st

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.287 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

Essential Utilities has a payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.2 %

Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $52.62.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $434.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $401,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 47.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 16.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTRG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Articles

