Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 3,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $226.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $205.24 and a one year high of $363.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.42%.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.85.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

