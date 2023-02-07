Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stake Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.8% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.63. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

