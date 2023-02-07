Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $111.73 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $117.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

