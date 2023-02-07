Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,106 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,056,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $53,751,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,389,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,070,000 after purchasing an additional 415,192 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.8 %

FAST opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.64. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

