Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $111.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $128.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,481,079,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after acquiring an additional 351,320 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,831,000 after acquiring an additional 248,778 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 447,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after acquiring an additional 159,043 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRT. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

