Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 576.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,871 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,280,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,450.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 964,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 902,609 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 61.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 690,423 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $173,867.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $173,867.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,028 shares of company stock worth $2,355,849. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

