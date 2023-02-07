Financial Contrast: Gentera (CMPRF) vs. Its Rivals

Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Gentera to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gentera and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gentera N/A N/A 0.62 Gentera Competitors $1.42 billion $115.01 million 1,185.63

Gentera’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gentera. Gentera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

25.2% of Gentera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gentera and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentera N/A N/A N/A Gentera Competitors -10.42% -35.73% -9.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gentera and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentera 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gentera Competitors 738 3828 5962 100 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 13.62%. Given Gentera’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gentera has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Gentera pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 91.7%. Gentera pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.1% and pay out 34.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Gentera peers beat Gentera on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Gentera Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors. The company was formerly known as Financiera Compartamos, S.A. B. de C. V. Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1990 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

