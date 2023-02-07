Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Acquires 721 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 210.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,064 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $194.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.65. The company has a market capitalization of $616.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.91.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,119,082 shares of company stock worth $1,635,055,487 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

