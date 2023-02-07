First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock Position Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,469 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $778.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $777.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $803.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.94. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $598.01 and a 1-year high of $885.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $111,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $111,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

