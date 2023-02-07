First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

First Wave BioPharma Stock Down 7.9 %

First Wave BioPharma stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. First Wave BioPharma has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $348.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $5.61. Analysts anticipate that First Wave BioPharma will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Wave BioPharma stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Wave BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FWBI Get Rating ) by 97.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 6.02% of First Wave BioPharma worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm is involved in a therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

