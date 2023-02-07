First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.
First Wave BioPharma Stock Down 7.9 %
First Wave BioPharma stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. First Wave BioPharma has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $348.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94.
First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $5.61. Analysts anticipate that First Wave BioPharma will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Wave BioPharma Company Profile
First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm is involved in a therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.
