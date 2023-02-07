Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $84.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

