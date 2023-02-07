Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,184 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.14% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $923,000.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EXI stock opened at $113.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.90. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a one year low of $89.52 and a one year high of $118.45.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

