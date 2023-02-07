Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Installed Building Products worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $466,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 19.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 56.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 70,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on IBP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.90.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 1.6 %

Installed Building Products Company Profile

NYSE:IBP opened at $113.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average of $90.64. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $118.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.