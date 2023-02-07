Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,155 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,367.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:REXR opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $84.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

