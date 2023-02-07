Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 751 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% in the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.27.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

ABBV opened at $145.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $256.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.