Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,348 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Comfort Systems USA worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $120.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.13 and its 200 day moving average is $111.39.

In related news, CFO William George III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total value of $940,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,319,574.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,787. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO William George III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total transaction of $940,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,319,574.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,335 over the last 90 days. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

