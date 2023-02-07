Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 10,046 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,046 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of PotlatchDeltic worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. Bank of America increased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PCH stock opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.68. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.16.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

