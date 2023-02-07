Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 19,135 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,135 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 17.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in FormFactor during the third quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the third quarter valued at about $1,820,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

FormFactor Stock Performance

FormFactor Profile

NASDAQ FORM opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $44.40.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

