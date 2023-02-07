Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 4,631 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Independent Bank worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after purchasing an additional 215,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54,624 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 763,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,669,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 661,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 598,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,884,000 after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $93,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,454,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

INDB opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.83. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.28 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day moving average is $82.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INDB shares. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

