Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $5.29 Million Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 137,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at about $21,338,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Capri by 43.6% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,251,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,096,000 after acquiring an additional 380,171 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the second quarter worth about $8,393,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Capri by 276.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 197,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $66.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.23.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

