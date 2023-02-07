FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $126.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.59 and a 200 day moving average of $118.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.87%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

