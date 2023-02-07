Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on F. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.81.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of F opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

