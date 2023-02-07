Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:F opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Read More

