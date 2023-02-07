Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Boosted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 453,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 54,848 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,011 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 46,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

