FormFactor (FORM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FormFactor Trading Down 3.6 %

FORM opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. FormFactor has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

FormFactor Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $836,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in FormFactor by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 29,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

