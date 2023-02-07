FormFactor (FORM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
FORM opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. FormFactor has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.
