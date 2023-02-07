Forward Air (FWRD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FWRD opened at $112.31 on Tuesday. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $84.04 and a 52-week high of $117.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.13.

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $302,061.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,891. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $302,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.40.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

