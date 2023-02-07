Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stock Position Trimmed by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,181 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.13% of Franco-Nevada worth $29,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNV opened at $137.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.73. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.13.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

