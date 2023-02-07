FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Issued By Zacks Research

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Accuray in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Accuray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.28 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

ARAY opened at $2.98 on Monday. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accuray

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 415,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 252,552 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,575,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 436,107 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Accuray by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 856,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

