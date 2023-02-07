FY2023 EPS Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Boosted by Analyst

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $6.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.93. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Shares of AME stock opened at $147.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.64. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,003,000 after acquiring an additional 150,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,899,000 after acquiring an additional 357,665 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,341,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,005,000 after acquiring an additional 143,765 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,834,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,410,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,555,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,458,000 after acquiring an additional 159,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

