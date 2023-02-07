FY2023 EPS Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s FY2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHRW. Cowen cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $102.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.57. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

