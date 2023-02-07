FY2023 EPS Estimates for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.63). The consensus estimate for Evelo Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of EVLO opened at $0.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.31. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 78.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 24,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 20.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 343.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 149,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

