FY2023 EPS Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report released on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $4.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.21. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

PBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of PBH opened at $60.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $67.45.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.