FY2023 EPS Estimates for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Lowered by Analyst

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of SLM in a research report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $2.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.56. The consensus estimate for SLM’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SLM’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SLM from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Compass Point downgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $15.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. SLM has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.11 million. SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of SLM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in SLM by 11.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 24.1% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SLM in the third quarter worth $480,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in SLM by 7.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 715,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 50,317 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in SLM by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,321,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,890,000 after purchasing an additional 20,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

