FY2023 EPS Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.56) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.92). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.73.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 42,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 313,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 84,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.